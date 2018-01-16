Film director Mikhalkov put on list of people threatening Ukraine's security

At the request of the Ukrainian Security Service, the Ukrainian Culture Ministry has expanded the list of individuals who threaten the country's national security; Russian film director Nikita Mikhalkov is one of those who have been added to the list.

"Acting within the bounds of its competence [...] and in accordance with the request filed by the Ukrainian Security Service on January 4, 2018, I order that the list of persons who threaten national security be updated by including Dmitry Anatolyevich Fomin, Dmitry Andreyevich Shepelev, Vasily Mikhailovich Vakulenko, and Nikita Sergeyevich Mikhalkov," Culture Minister Yevhen Nishchuk said in an order posted on the ministry's website.