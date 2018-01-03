Six countries officially become non-permanent members of UN Security Council

The General Assembly on January 2 officially proclaimed six countries (Poland, the Netherlands, Kuwait, Peru, Cote d'Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea) as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, Radio Liberty has reported.

It is noted that the Netherlands will be a member of the Security Council for a year, because they share the term of office with Italy, which worked for the organization in 2017. The rest of the countries became security members for two years.

The representative of Kazakhstan, Kairat Umarov, who presides for the first time in the UN Security Council, told the council members during the welcoming ceremony that peace and security are difficult to achieve.

You have a real chance to make a difference, said the ambassador of Kazakhstan, who will lead the UN within one month.

It is known that the UN Security Council includes 15 members, among of them there are the following five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United State s. They have the right of veto. Non-permanent members in the Security Council are now Kazakhstan, Sweden, Bolivia and Ethiopia.

As it is known, on December 31, 2017 the term of office of Ukraine, Egypt, Japan, Senegal, Italy and Uruguay came to an end

